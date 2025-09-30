ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik stressed the need for identifying and nurturing talented sportspersons from rural areas, and advised the District Olympic Coordination Committee (DOCC) to work in this direction, ensuring that every individual with interest in games and sports is given an opportunity to pursue their passion.

On Monday, the a team of the DOCC, led by its chairman Dikto Yekar, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the challenges in strengthening sports activities in the state, as well as the need for better coordination with the state Olympic association to enable selection of the best talents from the districts.

The governor told the committee that with India placing its bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympic Games in 2036, “it is not just a matter of national pride but also a call to action.”

He urged the DOCC to motivate the young people of the state, especially aspiring sportspersons, to dedicate themselves to sports with discipline, determination, and hard work, so they can represent the nation and shine on the world stage.

The governor said also that sports and fitness are essential for every citizen, not just athletes.

“A healthy and strong nation is not built by champions in the arena alone, but by a society that embraces fitness, wellbeing, and an active lifestyle as part of everyday life,” the governor said.

He also highlighted the importance of having sports medicine experts and proper facilities to guide and support young athletes, noting that the youths of Arunachal hold immense untapped potential. (Raj Bhavan)