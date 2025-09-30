ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Three technical officials from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to officiate at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

The technical officials are Techi Sonu, Tana Yahe and Techi Nunu, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal informed in a release.

The association expressed hope that their knowledge, expertise, and unwavering dedication to para sports would play a vital role in the smooth conduct of the event.

It informed that over 1,700 athletes from over 100 countries are participating in the championships.

“Arunachal Pradesh has always stood firm in promoting para athletes and officials. This representation at the World Championships is a testimony to our state’s sporting excellence and dedication,” the release said.

The association reaffirmed its vision of continuing to nurture para athletes and technical officials, ensuring that Arunachal remains a strong contributor to the national and international sporting community.

The championships, which began on 25 September, will conclude on 5 October.