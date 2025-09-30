YACHULI, 29 Sep: In a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness, nine volunteers from Keyi Panyor district have successfully completed an intensive 18-day training of trainers (ToT) programme on disaster response.

The trained volunteers are Likha Kamin, Jorma Taja, Lishi Tem, Toko Punu, Tagang Taja, Mai Phon Camdir, Licha Techi, Tassar Takam and Joram Tatam, all of whom had earlier undergone training in the basics of disaster response.

Keyi Panyor DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta interacted with the volunteers after the completion of the programme, and lauded their enthusiasm to serve the society. She also highlighted the importance of their role as master trainers.

The DC noted that the newly trained volunteers would be instrumental in conducting disaster awareness programmes across schools, offices, and villages, thereby spreading a culture of preparedness. She urged them to remain steadfast during real-life disaster situations, stressing that their expertise would greatly aid the district administration in ensuring timely and effective response.

The nine volunteers are now ready to serve as key facilitators in building a safer and more disaster-resilient Keyi Panyor. (DIPR)