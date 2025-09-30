ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Two persons, identified as Kapil Mili (19) and Kishore Basumatary (19),were arrested by the Banderdewa police recently for the theft of two-wheelers.

The police had received an FIR from one Tarh Yakung of Pichola village, Banderdewa regarding the theft of her scooter (AR01-T-5088) on 23 September at around 1:30 am from her residence. A case U/S 305 BNS was registered and endorsed to SI Koj Tada for investigation.

During the course of investigation, accused Kapil Mili was apprehended and the stolen scooter was recovered from his possession.

Subsequently, under the close supervision of the Naharlagun SDPO and Banderdewa PS OC InspectorKipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, along with Head Constable T Bomdom and Constables R Tsering and Udipta Gogoi, conducted raids at different locations in Gohpur area in Assam. During the operation, another accused, Kishore Basumatary, was arrested,and three R-15 motorcycles were seized from different locations.

A release from the ICR Naharlagun Additional SP (ASP) on Monday informed that all the recovered two-wheelers are being kept at the Banderdewa police station for verification and identification. All OCs in the ICR have been directed to verify whether any case has been registered in respect of the recovered vehicles in their respective police stations.

Claimants, if any, have been requested to produce valid documents to establish ownership and take delivery of their vehicle(s) from the Banderdewa police station, the release added.

The ASP said that further investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of other accomplices.