GUWAHATI, 29 Sep: Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday said that the singer’s family wants to know what had happened in his last moments that led to his death, and that a proper inquiry should be conducted.

“We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how this negligence could be allowed to happen. We want answers,” Garima told reporters after the conduct of the 11th day rituals for the singer here.

She said all those who were there with him on the yacht (before his death) and at the event “must answer this.”

“Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so, as it was very easy to distract him,” she said.

His manager, Siddhartha Sharma, was aware that Garg should not go near water or fire as it could trigger his epileptic seizure, she said.

“I want justice! I want a proper inquiry and answers to all our questions. I have full faith in the investigation process,” Garima added.

She said that the family had hoped that the people accompanying him would take care of him, but “now we realise that they did not do so.”

Asked whether Garg had taken the medicines prescribed, his wife said that she was not aware whether he had taken those or not, but his medicines were sent along with him from here when he travelled to Singapore.

“He took only one medicine since August 2024 after he had a seizure attack and I had ensured that his medicines were there wherever he went, whether in the house, car or the studio,” she said.

She said that they are yet to get the singer’s mobile phone.

Garima said that the singer had spoken to her on the previous day of the incident and had not mentioned plans for the yacht trip.

“He is usually very excited about these things and I am surprised that he did not talk about it. Perhaps he was not aware of it,” she said.

Garima said that she is getting strength from Garg’s words as he always said that he was “a tiger and so I, too, should be a tigress in difficult times”.

She also thanked the people of the entire state for extending immense support and strength to the bereaved family.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on Monday said that the CID’s Special Investigating Team (SIT), inquiring into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, will reach its “final conclusion” and the findings will be submitted to the court.

The DGP said that a police team is already in Delhi, and two other officers will soon go to Singapore.

The Assam government constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, to probe into the singer’s death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

The DGP pointed out that the process of invoking the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has already started.

The MLAT is an agreement between countries that facilitates the exchange of information and evidence for law enforcement purposes and India has it with Singapore.

Singh said that the related papers will go from the Ministry of Home Affairs to that country “so that we can seek the help of Singaporean authorities in the investigation.”

“Let us follow the legal process or else the case will become weak in the court. Let the SIT do its work and all should support the team,” the DGP said.

He said that lookout notices have already been issued against the North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma in the singer’s death case.

“The accused will be brought back to the state and there should not be any doubt about it. It is a legal process. If they do not respond, we will take the next step of the law, which will be much harsher,” Singh said.

Urging the people to believe in him, the AssamPolice and the state government, the DGP said, “The inquiry will reach its final conclusion, it is my promise.”

The SIT has already issued notices to 10 people, including Mahanta, Sharma and members of the Singapore Assam Association, to appear before it and record their statements.

The CM had said earlier that a ‘lookout notice’ through the Interpol had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma, asking them to appear before the CID on 6 October.

More than 60 FIRs, including one by his family, have been filed in connection with Garg’s death. (PTI)