ZIRO, 29 Sep: The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC conducted a social service and community development camp here in Lower Subansiri district from 23 to 29 September with the objective of extending assistance and providing essential support services before and during the course of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM).

The camp provided an opportunity to the cadets to experience the cultural vibrancy of the Apatani tribe.Around 140 NCC cadets from different institutions participated in the camp.

Every year, the ZFM sees a massive influx of visitors, thus transforming the event into a practical training ground where the NCC cadets can put their training into practice.

The core role of the NCC cadets was to act as a bridge between the responders and attendees of the festival for improved rapid response capabilities. They were tasked with assistingin traffic and crowd management to reduce congestion and ensure safer movement within and around the festival venue.

They were also instructed to aid in emergency support. It was done with the motive of providing opportunities for cadets to lead, manage, and execute community service projects, enhancing their leadership abilities and inspiring the NCC cadets to contribute to nation-building and public service.

The participating cadets gained hands-on experience of teamwork, crisis communication and aversion, and public service, reinforcing the NCC’s motto of unity and discipline.

The initiative received positive feedback and appreciation from the organizers and local community leaders, who also noted the value of this collaboration in reinforcing the role of young volunteers in shaping safer, more engaged communities during large-scale events.

The experience gained by the cadets is expected to serve them well in their future endeavours, reinforcing the impactful role of the NCC in nationaldevelopment and vital social service activity.