LIKABALI, 29 Sep: The Lower Siang district surveillance unit, in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, observed the World Rabies Day at the veterinary dispensary here on Monday.

The programme was organized under this year’s global theme ‘Act Now: You, Me, Community’, with the aim of raising awareness about rabies prevention and encouraging community participation in combating this fatal yet preventable disease.

The event was attended by District Surveillance Officer Dr Gobuk Doke, District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Dr Tagum Tamut, and SVO Dr Rikkir Zirdo, among others.

As part of the observance, activities such as free rabies vaccination and a rabies awareness campaign were carried out. During the programme, the veterinarians emphasized the importance of timely vaccination of pets, spreading awareness at the grassroots level, and working collectively towards the global goal of ‘Zero by 30’ – eliminating human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The programme concluded with active participation of staff and community members, reinforcing the shared responsibility to eradicate rabies.

Interacting with the media, the DVO appealed to all pet owners to ensure timely vaccination of their animals, assuring that veterinary officers are always ready to extend necessary support to the community. (DIPRO)