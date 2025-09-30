ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The Hindi department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here celebrated Hindi Pakhwada (Hindi Fortnight) with great enthusiasm. The event witnessed the participation of 400 students, showcasing their linguistic talents and love for the Hindi language.

A series of literary competitions were held as part of the celebration, including essay writing, poem composition and painting competitions. The winners of these events were felicitated with prizes and certificates, which were distributed during the concluding session of the event.

One of the unique highlights of this year’s Hindi Pakhwada was a spelling writing competition, specially organized for the teaching faculty members of non-Hindi departments. This innovative segment added a distinct flavour to the celebration by promoting linguistic inclusivity and enthusiasm among faculty members.

The event attended also by RGU Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, who served as the resource person. He delivered an inspiring address on the topic ‘Hindi: Rojgar Ki Sambhavnayein (Employment Opportunities in Hindi)’.

His session was highly informative and interactive, as he engaged with students and addressed their queries regarding career prospects in the field of Hindi language and literature.

A vibrant cultural presentation by the faculty members of the Hindi department, featuring a well-choreographed dance performance, was one of the main attractions of the programme.