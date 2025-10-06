Roshman Tawsik has filed an FIR against the WAPCOS chairperson, a WAPCOS scientist, the Anjaw deputy commissioner, and the land management secretary, alleging serious irregularities in how the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Kalai-II hydro project was conducted.

WAPCOS Limited is an Indian consultancy service provider in water resources, power, and infrastructure under the Government of India.

Despite sending a legal notice to WAPCOS and letters to the DC and the land secretary, Tawsik claims he received no response addressing his concerns, leading to the FIR.

The Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project is a 1,200 MW project in Anjaw district being executed by THDC India Ltd, for which the EIA was conducted in August 2025.

Tawsik has accused WAPCOS of gross negligence and using fraudulent methods to prepare and submit the EIA report to gain environmental clearance.

The FIR demands a thorough investigation of the EIA reports (2013 and 2025), email records, and all relevant administrative documentation.

He has raised concerns that the project could harm the environment, affect indigenous communities, and violate the land rights of scheduled tribes.

While the district administration has clarified that stakeholders including local MLA Dasanglu Pul, the APSPCB, and affected families were present at the public hearing and had the opportunity to raise concerns, it has denied the allegations and asserted that the EIA process was conducted fairly and was even video-recorded for transparency.

The problem with all hydropower projects has been the lack of honest and transparent sharing of information regarding the EIA, as well as the social impact assessment. To avoid such confusion and irregularities, it is advisable to maintain transparency and openness throughout the process.

There should be scope for open and honest assessment of all possible impacts because the repercussions of an incomplete assessment can be severe.