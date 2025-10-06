DAPORIJO, 5 Oct: District research officer (DRO) DrBhabatosh Paul retired recently on superannuation after serving for 33 years in the Research Department. He had served in the capacity of assistant curator and DRO of Upper Subansiri district.

As one of the most senior officers of the district, Dr Paul contributed immensely towards shaping and preserving the Tagin culture, and maintained the district museum. He has published many articles, some of them being ‘The Museum – Its importance and Registration of Antiquities’, ‘The Oral Tradition Special Reference to Tagins of Arunachal Pradesh’, and the ‘Healing System of Tagins of Arunachal pradesh’.

In honour of his service and dedication, the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) hosted a farewell programme on behalf of the public of Upper Subansiri district and the heads of departments here on Saturday.

Attending the farewell function, local MLA Taniya Soki said that Dr Paul rendered tremendous service towards the development of the museum.

TCS president Larji Rigia applauded his contributionstowards the preservation of Tagin traditions and culture.

TCS secretary-general Tutar Dulom also spoke. (DIPRO)