The Siang river eroded the staff quarters of the Namsing circle office in East Siang district. The river also damaged a one-kilometre stretch of the Mebo-Dhola PWD road and electric poles in Tengabari, disrupting power supply to Mer-Gadum in East Siang and the Paglam area in Lower Dibang Valley.

Several villages, including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Mer, are under threat from the continuous erosion. The damage spans across parts of East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts. Critical infrastructure, including roads and power lines, has already been affected.

The erosion on the river’s left bank has been posing a serious threat to the Namsing and Mer-Gadum areas for years now. Residents face increased vulnerability due to the unchecked erosion; however, no effective anti-erosion measures have been taken by the authorities so far.

The government must look for immediate intervention to prevent further destruction and displacement. A long-term, permanent plan must be put in place. Each year, people live in fear as the erosion continues unabated, uprooting them from their homes.