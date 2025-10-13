NAHARLAGUN, 12 Oct: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) organised a two-day prantprachar vibhag workshop on 11 and 12 October at the ASVS head office here.

The workshop witnessed participation of the pracharpramukhs of Vidya Niketans, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas of East Siang and Siang districts, and Eklavya Model Residential School, Khela.

The Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, which manages over 24,000 formal and informal educational institutions across India, carries forward its mission in Arunachal Pradesh through the ASVS. The organisation is dedicated to fostering value-based education, moral development and cultural awareness among students.

The inaugural session was attended by ASVS patron Tai Tagak, who inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Vidya Bharati purvottar kshetra pracharpramukh Vikas Sharma, ASVS secretary TumgeLollen, and ASVS state coordinator Sukumaran K.

In his inaugural address, Tagak paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his monumental contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development. He lauded Deshmukh’s visionary work in founding the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur in 1952 and his instrumental role in establishing the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and India’s first rural university, Chitrakoot Gramoday Vishwavidyalaya. Tagak urged educators to draw inspiration from Deshmukh’s ideals and use social media as a positive and powerful tool for constructive communication and nation-building.

Throughout the two-day programme, participants attended interactive sessions on effective use of social media platforms, digital content creation, and ethical communication practices. The workshop aimed to strengthen awareness about responsible media engagement and its potential role in advancing education and societal development.

Sharma addressed the gathering during the concluding session, appreciating the proactive involvement of all participants and emphasising the importance of continuous learning and collaboration among educators. He encouraged teachers to act as ambassadors of positive information, and to inspire students with constructive values both in classrooms and through social media.

The valedictory session was marked by an atmosphere of enthusiasm, reflection, and renewed commitment. The participants shared their experiences and key learnings from the workshop, highlighting how the sessions expanded their understanding of media as a tool for educational outreach and community engagement.