NAHARLAGUN, 16 Oct: A team of the Naharlagun police arrested an absconding accused from Saket, New Delhi, on Monday, after one month of continuous surveillance across Uttarakhand and Delhi. The accused has been identified as Deepak Khatri, from Shastra Dhar Road in Dehradun.

Earlier, a case U/S 316(2)(5)/318(4)/3(5) BNS was registered at the Naharlagun police station after receiving a complaint on 1 September, alleging that

Khatri, claiming to be a core team member and ‘Northeast in-charge’ of Fxstock Corporation Limited (www.fxstockcorp.com/www.fxst.org), had approached several individuals since 2023 in Naharlagun, promoting an investment scheme.

The accused falsely assured investors of 12% or higher returns from the company’s business operations.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had initially contacted a few victims in Naharlagun, and subsequently persuaded others to join the fraudulent investment scheme.

He instructed each investor to pay Rs 9,200 for registration and account activation, falsely promising that the amount was refundable.

“Misled by these assurances, about 503 individuals invested a total of approximately Rs 46,27,000, which was later found to have been misappropriated. The investigation established that the entire operation was a planned financial fraud aimed at cheating the public through deliberate misrepresentation,” informed Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega in a release on Thursday.

The SP appealed to the public to remain alert and cautious against fraudulent investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns, and also to verify the authenticity of companies and online platforms before investing.

The police team was led by Sub-inspector BP Singh,under the guidance of Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev and the supervision of the SP.