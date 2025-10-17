ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Emphasizing the broader impact of road development, Governor KT Parnaik highlighted that quality roads in border regions are important for socioeconomic growth.

During a meeting with Border Roads Organization (BRO) Additional Director General (ADG) Jitendra Prasad at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor underscored the vital role of robust road networks in strengthening national security.

“Well maintained strategic routes are essential for the rapid mobilization of armed forces, keeping key corridors open throughout the year, and meeting long-term defence infrastructure requirements in a cost-effective manner,” Parnaik said.

The two discussed enhancing border connectivity, ensuring high standards of road construction, and addressing strategic infrastructure needs in the frontier areas.

“Improved connectivity enables better access to healthcare, education, and markets, helping integrate remote communities with the national mainstream,” the governor said, adding that reliable infrastructure also plays a critical role during natural disasters, facilitating emergency services and timely delivery of relief.

The governor advised the BRO to adopt international standards in the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh, and stressed the use of advanced technologies and skilled manpower to ensure durability, efficiency, and timely completion of projects.

He emphasized on strict adherence to rules, and cautioned the BRO to be vigilant on issues of compensation being claimed. Unusual activity should be reported to the deputy commissioners concerned and brought to the notice of the state administration, he said.

The governor commended the BRO’s humanitarian efforts, particularly its initiative to establish a play & learning room for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction in Tawang.

The ADG assured the governor of the BRO’s continued dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure in Arunachal, serving both the people of the state and the strategic interests of the nation. (Raj Bhavan)