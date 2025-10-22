KHONSA, 21 Oct: Nine shops were reduced to ashes while 12 shops were partially damaged in a fire that broke out at the market here in Tirap district at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

The fire was reportedly caused by bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali celebration. The blaze spread rapidly through several shops, triggering panic among residents and business owners.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, along with Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh immediately coordinated the response efforts with the fire brigade, the 36 Bn CRPF, SDRF personnel, and local volunteers.

The swift and coordinated action contained the fire, preventing further spread and damage.

No loss of life was reported, and the assessment of property damage is currently underway.

Upon receiving the news, local MLA Wanglam Sawin, along with the DC, DDMO Emily Tingkhatra, Fire Officer SI Emne Ngomdir, SDRF ASI Yumto Pulong, and

others visited the affected site on Tuesday.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Sawin gave assurance that he would take up the matter of relief and compensation with the higher authorities, in consultation with the departments concerned and the district administration, after a detailed assessment of the losses.

He meanwhile emphasized the need to stop illegal tapping of electricity connections in Khonsa market and nearby residential areas. The MLA informed that meter boxes would soon be installed in every household and commercial establishment to ensure proper billing and timely payment of government revenues. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate by clearing electricity and water supply bills regularly.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC expressed concern that despite several instructions issued by the district administration, mandating every shop to keep a fire extinguisher, most vendors failed to comply. He strongly appealed to all shop owners to install fire extinguishers to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

The DC also directed all encroachers to remove roadside sheds to keep the passageways clear for fire tenders during emergencies. He assured that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) would conduct a proper assessment and extend necessary relief assistance to the affected shop owners.

District BJP president Lankham Wangsu conveyed a message from minister Wangki Lowang, stating that the minister would provide relief items to the affected families. Wangsu also appealed to the property owners of the burnt shops not to claim compensation for themselves but to allow the actual shopkeepers running the businesses to avail of the government’srelief.

Meanwhile, two kutcha houses were completely gutted in a fire that occurred in Koreng village in Siang district at around 10:30 am on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported.

A team of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, along with Pangin ADC Gamtum Padu and District Disaster Management Officer Obang Appum, visited the fire-ravaged site and provided immediate relief assistance to the affected families.

Further assessment of damages is being carried out by the district administration. (DIPROs)