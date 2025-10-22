BANDERDEWA, 21 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) observed the 66th Police Commemoration Day at the PTC here on Tuesday to honour the supreme sacrifice and steadfast dedication of the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on 21 October across India. The day marks the tragic yet heroic incident that occurred on 21 October, 1959, when 10 police personnel were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs (Aksai Chin) in Ladakh while on duty.

In January 1960, the annual conference of inspectors general of police resolved to observe 21 October each year as commemoration day for all police forces.

The commemoration day reflects the risks undertaken daily by police officers, reinforces society’s appreciation for their service, and renews people’s commitment to support their families and legacies.

All members of the police fraternity, veterans, and families of departed officers attended the day and paid their respects to the martyrs at the memorial at the PTC.

Genden Tsomu prayed for her husband, late constable Thutan Tsering of the 4th IRBn, who lost his life while on duty.

Home Minister Mama Natung also attended the event and paid tributes to the fallen police personnel. “The sacrifices of our police personnel will not be forgotten, and the nation remains steadfast in ensuring that their contributions are honoured. Today, we stand in solemn tribute to those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the nation,” Natung said.

“Their courage and sacrifice remind us that every time a police officer puts on the uniform, he or she may face risks unknown. On this Police Commemoration Day, we reaffirm our pledge to support the brave men and women of our force, to care for their families, and to uphold the values of duty, integrity and service they live by,” he added.

IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa read out the state-wise list of police personnel killed in the line of duty, with effect from 1 September, 2024 to 31 August, 2025.

“Today we have gathered here to pay homage to the brave CRPF personnel and the state’s police personnel who laid down their lives for the security of our motherland, especially in the last year,” Apa said.

Natung, along with Apa, top police officers, and family members of the martyred personnel laid wreaths at the memorial of the police martyrs.

CM pays tribute to police personnel

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday paid tributes to the policemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“On this Police Commemoration Day, we pay heartfelt tributes to the valiant men and women of our police forces who laid down their lives in service to the nation. Their courage, discipline, and devotion to duty embody the highest ideals of public service,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also extended his deep gratitude to the families of the slain policemen, acknowledging their silent yet immense contribution.

“We also salute their families, whose strength and sacrifice stand as the unseen pillars behind their heroism,” he added.

Khandu’s tribute reflects the state government’s deep respect for the dedication of the police fraternity, especially those serving in challenging and remote terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

He reaffirmed the government’s continued support for strengthening policing infrastructure and welfare measures for personnel and their families.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan reiterated the department’s commitment to public safety and welfare on the occasion.

“The sacrifices of our fallen comrades continue to inspire us to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion. We remain dedicated to ensuring that their legacy lives on through our work,” the DGP said.

The day was marked with solemn ceremonies across the state. At the police headquarters in Itanagar, wreaths were laid to honour the fallen heroes. (With PTI input)