[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 21 Oct: The executive members of the Himalayan Suraksha Manch (HSM), who were on a tour to the eastern parliamentary constituency to gather firsthand information about the implementation of various welfare schemes, recently visited the Chophelling Tibetan settlement here in Changlang district.

The team comprised HSM Arunachal chapter president Tarh Tarak, secretary-general Nima Sangey, vice president Hinium Tachu, adviser KG Singpho, and ex-MLA and member Roshan Ngemu.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with the Tibetan settlement officer and other officials, and sought blessings from the head monk. The team also visited the old age home, where they were deeply moved to receive blessings from a 103-year-old resident, described as remarkably healthy and spirited.

The members also inspected the newly constructed community club and visited the gonpa.

Tarak highlighted that the HSM is committed to community empowerment and environmental protection across the Himalayan region. He said the manch works in close association with Tibet support groups to advocate the welfare and development of Tibetan settlements while promoting ecological balance and protecting Himalayan traditions.

The HSM serves as a collaborative platform, addressing both security and environmental challenges in the Himalayan belt. In Arunachal Pradesh, the manch, under the leadership of Tarak and Nima Sangey, operates in partnership with the Core Group for Tibetan Cause.

The organization fosters dialogue among local communities, NGOs, and government agencies, linking regional security with environmental conservation, recognizing their interdependence in the fragile mountain ecosystem. It also supports tribal and traditional communities, whose indigenous knowledge remains vital for preserving the Himalayan biodiversity and cultural heritage.

After their visit to Miao, the HSM team proceeded to other parts of eastern Arunachal to assess ongoing welfare initiatives and interact with local stakeholders.