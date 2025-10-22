NAMSANG, 21 Oct: In a tragic incident, two residents of Namsang village – Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45) – were killed by a herd of wild elephants near the village school here in Tirap district on Monday night, between 10 and 11 pm.

This is the fourth human fatality caused by wild elephant attacks in the Deomali area this year and the fifth within the past year, highlighting a growing concern over increasing human-elephant conflicts in the region.

So far, five lives, including that of former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, have been lost due to elephant attacks.

Upon receiving the report, a team comprising the range forest officer, medical personnel, and police officials rushed to the site to assess the situation and carry out necessary formalities.

Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowangalso visited the site to take stock of the situation on Tuesday. ADC B Tawsik was also present at the site.

The district administration has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and is coordinating with the Forest Department to ensure that relief is extended to the bereaved families. (DIPRO)