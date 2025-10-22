ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Azad Basfore led Arunachal Pradesh’ powerlifters to historic medal wins at the Powerlifting World Cup, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 17 to 19 October.

Basfore won one gold medal and one bronze medal inthe BW senior category, while Abhijit Rajkhowa (90 kg) and Deepok Nasi (67.5 kg) each secured a gold medal for India in the BW Master II and the BW Junior category, respectively, marking Arunachal Pradesh’s first-ever international medal win in powerlifting.

Competing under the banner of the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India, Basfore delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing world-class strength, precision, and determination on the international stage.

The championship featured 439 elite lifters from more than eight countries.