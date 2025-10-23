AALO, 22 Oct: The Tani Ao Mithun Farmers’ Welfare Society (TAMFWS) informed that 18 mithuns have died so far due to foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Kamba circle.

Apart from FMD in mithuns, deaths of pigs due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) have also been reported in many villages in the circle.

A quarantine gate has been established at the bridge point of Wak village on Aalo-Kamba-Mechuka road in accordance with an executive order issued by the West Siang District Magistrate to contain the outbreak FMD in the circle.

Stating that FMD has almost been contained, the TAMFWS, however, appealed to commuters to cooperate in implementing the executive

order until the gate is lifted. The society said that many commuters are found to be reluctant to obey the restriction imposed. It informed that the gate will be lifted as and when the animal husbandry & veterinary department confirms that there are no more FMD-affected animals.

The society said that the first case of pig death was reported from Libu Bene village, which later spread to all other FMD-affected villages in the circle. The Bengaluru-based ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics confirmed the disease outbreak.

Although no cases of FMD have been reported in Gemo Tali village of the same circle so far, deaths of pigs have been reported due to JEV in the village, the society said.

Apart from treating the ailing pigs, preventive measures are also being taken to contain the disease in the particular area, the release added.

Meanwhile, the West Siang DM has imposed a ban on the transportation and sale of meat of all hoofed animals.