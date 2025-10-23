ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik emphasized the importance of integrating sports medicine and scientific training to help athletes perform at their highest potential while ensuring their long-term health and well-being.

The Governor also called for strengthening the Olympic movement in the state by systematically identifying, nurturing, and promoting young talents.

Parnaik, in a meeting with sports minister Kento Jini at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, discussed strengthening the Arunachal Olympic Association, enhancing talent scouting through sports medicine, and honouring outstanding achievers who have brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh.

He also encouraged the minister to actively promote adventure sports, such as mountaineering, canoeing, whitewater rafting, and mountain biking, fields where the youth of Arunachal Pradesh can excel.

“The youth of the state are gifted with strength, resilience, and courage and what they need is the right guidance, training, and opportunities to channel their energy and talent,” Parnaik said.

The Governor further stressed the importance of celebrating achievers, especially the Everesters of Arunachal Pradesh, who have scaled the world’s highest peak and brought immense glory to the state.

Their journeys, he said, are powerful symbols of determination, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.

The Governor suggested organizing interactive sessions between these achievers and young students across schools and colleges, stating that such initiatives would ignite ambition, inspire dreams, and instill in the youth the belief that with discipline and perseverance, nothing is impossible.

The Governor shared a vision with the minister of transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a hub of sporting excellence, where every young person is empowered to dream higher, train harder, and make the state and the nation proud. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)