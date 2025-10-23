ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The PHE & WS Division, Itanagar, has announced that it will carry out an intensive revenue drive against illegal water connections within Itanagar township starting from 1st November. In a statement, the department informed that the drive will continue for a month and will end on 30th November.

Consumers with unauthorized water connections have been urged to regularize their connections at the earliest. The department has warned that water connections will be disconnected in case people fail to do so.