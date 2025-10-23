Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) on Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to immediately implement the Gazette Notification transferring the administrative and Panchayat jurisdiction of Depi, Depi-Moli, Detak, Sido, and Korang villages from Lower Siang district to East Siang district.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, ABKYW stated that the continued inclusion of these villages under the old Panchayat setup (Lower Siang) violates the government’s own administrative order and causes confusion and discontent among the affected villagers.

ABKYW president Oki Dai stated, “The villagers of Depi, Depi-Moli, Detak, Sido, and Korang feel there is no justification to participate in the upcoming Panchayat elections unless the jurisdiction transfer is affected as per the government’s Gazette Notification.”

The ABK youth wing cautioned that failure to implement the notification at the earliest would lead to a total boycott of the December 2025 Panchayat election by the villagers of these five affected areas.

“Failure to act swiftly would not only undermine the sanctity of the government’s notification but also alienate the affected villagers, compelling them to boycott the democratic process in protest,” it reiterated.

It was informed that ABKYW had already submitted a representation to the State Election Commissioner, expressing deep concern that, despite the government’s official Gazette Notification transferring the administrative control of the five villages to East Siang district, the Panchayat jurisdiction has not yet been updated accordingly.

The organization further highlighted the flood situation in the Mebo and Namsing areas. It drew the government’s attention to the massive erosion and flooding affecting the villages of Sigar, Ralling, Motum, Kiyit, Borguli, Seram, and Namsing,

where large areas of agricultural and horticultural land, livestock, houses, and public infrastructure have reportedly been destroyed.

It urged the government to conduct an immediate field survey of the affected areas by a high-level team led by the water resources minister or the chief minister, and also demanded adequate compensation and relief for all affected families who have lost agricultural land, livestock, and houses.

Furthermore, ABKYW sought fund provision to the tune of Rs. 250 crore within the current financial year for the construction of long-term flood protection structures along the Siang River, covering the most vulnerable stretches under Mebo and Namsing circles.