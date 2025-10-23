BANGKOK, 22 Oct: The weeklong exposure tour of an entrepreneurial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh concluded on Tuesday with a meeting with Nagesh Singh, ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand and permanent representative of India to UNESCAP. Jagpreet Kaur, secretary (economic & commerce), was also present at the meeting, along with Chow Myseng, trade development officer, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the interaction, ambassador Nagesh Singh commended the initiative of the government of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of chief minister Pema Khandu and minister (trade & commerce) Nyato Dukam for their global outreach efforts. He lauded the government’s commitment to entrepreneurship development, innovation, and industrial diversification, noting that such exposure visits reflect the state’s emerging global outlook and determination to connect Arunachal Pradesh to international markets.

The ambassador appreciated the proactive approach of the delegation in exploring international collaborations and encouraged them to build strong institutional linkages between the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) to enhance cooperation in the rubber sector. He assured the Embassy’s full support in promoting Arunachal’s wine, organic produce, horticultural products, and indigenous crafts at upcoming trade and cultural events in Thailand.

A detailed discussion was held between Likha Maaj, lead promoter of the Mega Food Park, and ambassador Nagesh Singh regarding investment opportunities for Thai investors in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as prospects for the import and export of Arunachal products. The ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the operationalization of passenger and cargo services from Hollongi Airport, calling it a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure development that will greatly facilitate international trade.

He reiterated the Embassy’s continued support to entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider North Eastern Region in tapping global markets, urging them to participate in upcoming trade promotion events organized by the Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion, Likha Maaj highlighted the immense potential for rubber cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh. He described the Thailand visit as highly productive and enriching, emphasizing the importance of adopting Thai best practices in natural rubber production to enhance cost efficiency and productivity. He assured that learnings from the visit would be shared with the state government to explore collaborative training initiatives with RAOT.

He further expressed interest in exporting Arunachal’s fruits, wines, and organic products to Thailand, highlighting the state’s rich biodiversity-particularly its wide variety of orchid species. Tony Pertin, promoter of Norphel Wine, was also present on the occasion.

The delegation’s weeklong visit included interactive sessions and field visits with the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), Green Latex Co. Ltd., and the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC). Supported by the department of trade & commerce, government of Arunachal Pradesh, the visit aimed to foster international cooperation, identify investment opportunities in the food processing, rubber, and winery sectors, and establish long-term trade linkages with Thai enterprises.