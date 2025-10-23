[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 22 Oct: Namka Chu Day was observed with solemn reverence and deep patriotic fervour to honour the unmatched courage and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1962 war at Zemithang in Tawang district on Monday.

The commemoration began with the Namka Chu Run, in which school students participated with great zeal, symbolising youthful spirit and remembrance of the nation’s heroes. The winners of the run were felicitated thereafter.

The event culminated in a dignified wreath-laying ceremony at the Namka Chu War Memorial, attended by personnel of the Indian Army, SSB, and ITBP, along with students, SHGs, GBs, and local civilians, who paid heartfelt homage to the fallen.

The solemn occasion echoed unity, pride, and the enduring spirit of patriotism that binds the people to their valiant soldiers.