AALO, 22 Oct: The 57th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Aalo, West Siang district, in coordination with the forest department, organized a plantation drive under the ‘Special Campaign 5.0’ to create environmental awareness.

During the drive, over 300 saplings were planted across the ITBP campus. Personnel from the battalion, their families, HWWA members, forest department employees and residents of nearby Darka village enthusiastically participated in the event.

The battalion’s Commandant Anil Kumar emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility, stating that a green and healthy environment is essential for the well-being of every citizen.

He also urged all families and personnel to extend plantation efforts beyond this special day, suggesting that occasions such as birthdays and days of national importance should be marked by planting at least one sapling to protect and nurture the environment.

Jayshree Tandon, chief patron, HWWA, 57th Bn ITBP, highlighted the role of women and children in environmental protection.

“Planting a tree is planting hope for the future,” she opined and emphasized the importance of such initiatives, which not only contribute to ecological balance but also strengthen unity and purpose within the community.

DFO Gopin Padu along with officials from the forest department also joined the drive.

The event was also attended by Kuljeet Singh, DC (Engr), Dr. L. Varun Singh, AC (MO) and Dr. Priya, AC (MO), 57th Bn ITBP.