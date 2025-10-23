UKHRUL (MANIPUR), 22 Oct: Naga national flag and its constitution are non-negotiable and any agreement signed by the central government with Naga factions other than NSCN (IM) is not recognised, the separatist group said on Wednesday.

The statement was made by veteran NSCN(IM) leader VS Atem during a programme in Manipur’s Ukhrul to welcome the outfit’s general secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah, to his home district.

When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from central government officials.

Reading out a message from Muivah, who was too frail to speak, Atem said, “It is a moment of great joy for me to be with you today. My revolutionary journey began six decades ago here in 1964.

On Muivah’s behalf, Atem thanked God for allowing the NSCN(IM) leader to return to his birthplace, Somdal, saying, “Many people who I knew and loved me are missing.”

He also thanked “the government of India, along with the Nagaland and Manipur governments, for facilitating the itinerary to my birthplace.”

Recalling the outfit’s history, Atem said, “Significantly, after the formation of the NSCN, the Indo-Naga ceasefire and political peace process began on August 1, 1997. Thereafter, significant political milestones were achieved under the leadership of late chairman Isak Chishi Swu and myself as chief political negotiator.”

Atem said the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue is based on three principles – that discussions would be unconditional, held at the highest level, and conducted in a third country.

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for a political resolution to the long-standing conflict.

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations.

The Centre also entered into parallel negotiations with the WC NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017, and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

Soon after the programme, Muivah reached his birthplace Somdal village in the Tanghkul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, located some 25 km from the district headquarters.

Muivah is scheduled to stay in the village for a week before heading back to Dimapur via Manipur’s Senapati district on 29 October. (PTI)