MUMBAI, 23 Oct: Škoda Auto India launched the all-new Octavia RS recently, commemorating the celebration of Skoda Auto’s 25 years of journey in the country.

Available in limited numbers as a fully-built unit (FBU), the Octavia RS embodies unmatched driving dynamics, bold design, and the unmistakable RS spirit, making its comeback in India an exclusive icon for enthusiasts and purists alike.

Commenting on the launch, Škoda Auto India brand director Ashish Gupta said: “The response to the Octavia RS has been phenomenal. This iconic model has truly ignited the passion of driving enthusiasts across India, reinforcing the cult status that Octavia RS enjoys globally. As we celebrate 25 remarkable years of Škoda Auto in India, our commitment to delivering world-class cars remains stronger than ever.”

Gupta further said that the RS badge symbolises more than just performance. “It represents the emotional connection and trust our customers have in the Škoda brand,” he said.