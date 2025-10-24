BOMDILA, 23 Oct: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), in collaboration with the Labour & Employment Department and the West Kameng District Industries Centre (DIC), conducted an awareness programme on the Pradhan MantriViksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) here on Thursday.

The PM-VBRY aims to support employment generation and enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector. The benefits of the scheme would be applicable to jobs created between 1August, 2025 and 31 July, 2027.

The scheme will provide incentives of up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments to newly employed youths,and up to Rs 3,000 per month per new employee to employers for creation of new job opportunities. All payments to the first-time employees under Part A of the scheme will be made through direct benefittransfer (DBT), using the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS), and payments to the employers under Part B will be made directly into their PAN-linked accounts.

Central PF Additional Commissioner SK Jha and PF Regional Commissioner SK Srivastav delivered presentations on various schemes under the EPFO.

The programme saw the participation of private employers and employees of the district. Also present were Labour Officer K Thongdok, Extension Officer Phurpa Tsering, officials of the DIC, APB&OCWWB RO Niku Killo, and APCS officer trainees IterNgomdir and Toko Tadh. (DIPRO)