ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) on Thursday served a 30-day ultimatum to the state government to fulfil its pending four-point charter of demands, failing which, it said, it would launch a series of democratic actions in the entire state from 26 November onwards.

In a ‘final notice’ to the chief secretary, the APTUF expressed disappointment over the non-fulfillment of four pending demands, out of the total seven-point charter of demands, by the state government, despite repeated appeals and notices.

The APTUF stated that it had submitted a memorandum containing a seven-point charter of demands to the chief minister’s office on 14/08/2024 and on 20/08/2025. However, it has to date received no acknowledgement or response, it said. The federation also submitted a reminder memorandum, reiterating the seven-point charter of demands on 07/01/2025, which was followed by an ultimatum on 20/08/2025.

“Despite the lapse of substantial time and the union’s repeated effort to engage through proper channels, there has been complete inaction from the state government. This continued non-responsiveness has compelled the union to escalate the matter,” the APTUF said in its notice.

While expressing appreciation for the state government for initiating steps to fulfil a few of its demands, the APTUF urged the government to also fulfill its pending demands that include enhancement of scale of pay and grade pay of all work-charged (W/C) employees,including computer operators, in all engineering departments of the state from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,400; creation of W/C posts in all engineering departments/MTS post in all departments; regularization of existing contingency/casual workers who have completed 15 years and above of service in their respective departments, and an additional new demand for “1-day break.”

“It has come to our notice that certain departments have been enforcing a ‘1-day break’ policy for workers annually, which is intended as a mandatory day off. However, many departments continue to engage workers on that 1-day break, while deducting one day’s wage from their salary.

“This practice is in violation of fair labour principles. Therefore, we demand that either the 1-day break be observed as a full day off without work, or no deduction be made from the wages if the work is taken on that day,” the APTUF added.