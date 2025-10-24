ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: A book titled Analytical Insight: Socio-Cultural & Political Issues in Contemporary Arunachal Pradesh, authored by Jumge Pale, was launched by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung here on Wednesday.

The function was attended by distinguished guests and intellectuals from across the state.

The book focuses on understanding the evolving socio-cultural and political dimensions of Arunachal in the contemporary context.

Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director Minto Ete, along with senior journalist Bengia Ajum, Galo Students’ Union president Bozir Bole,and journalist-cum-educator Theim Maureen Lhouvum attended the function.

In his address, Tatung expressed appreciation for the author’s intellectual contribution, emphasizing that such works strengthen social understanding and political awareness among the youths.

Ete in his address praised the author’s analytical approach and said that the book would serve as an important reference for students, policymakers, and researchers alike.

Author Pale said that the book is a sincere attempt to provide an in-depth analysis of Arunachal’s socio-cultural and political realities through a contemporary lens.