NEW DELHI, 23 Oct: With three weekly services, China Eastern Airlines will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi from 9 November.

Direct air services between India and China will resume after more than five years on 26 October, with IndiGo set to restart flights connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou.

China Eastern Airlines will resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from 9 November. The services will be operated three times a week – on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays – with an A330-200 aircraft, according to a release.

“The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines’ network in India, providing fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration,” the release said on Thursday.

InterGlobe Air Transport, part of the InterGlobe Enterprises, has been the exclusive general sales agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, when it became the first Chinese airline to offer direct flights between India and China.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020, before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

On 2 October, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that direct air services between India and China would resume by the end of October, following continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties. (PTI)