TAWANG, 23 Oct: A motorcycle rally from the Tawang War Memorial to Bumla Pass and back was organized on Thursday to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 Sino-India War.

A special homage was paid to Param Vir Chakra recipient (posthumous) Subedar Joginder Singh on his Shaheed Diwas, marking the first-ever such tribute on the occasion of his martyrdom, initiated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, in collaboration with the district administration and the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army.

The rally was flagged off by Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo and the Tawang Brigade deputy commander. MLA Tsering led the rally, riding a motorcycle from the Tawang War Memorial to Bumla Pass (15,200 ft) and back to Tawang.

Earlier in the day, the MLA laid a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial and offered floral tributes at the memorial of Subedar Joginder Singh. En route to Bumla, the rally made a stop at Tongpen La, where a solemn homage was paid at the memorial of Subedar Joginder Singh. The ceremony included a guard of honour by the Bumla Battalion of the Indian Army.

Addressing the participants, tourists, and Army personnel at Tongpen La, Tsering expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fallen heroes, saying: “On behalf of the people of Tawang, I pay my deepest tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh and all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending Tawang in 1962. It is unimaginable to think of their courage -fighting in snow-covered mountains, against a far larger and better-equipped enemy, yet standing firm in their duty to protect our motherland.”

He extended appreciation to all ranks of the Tawang Brigade, paramilitary forces, and other security agencies for their dedicated service in safeguarding Tawang. The MLA also appealed to the youths to remember the sacrifices of these real-life heroes and draw inspiration from their valour to serve the nation.

Upon reaching Bumla Pass, Tsering offered his tribute at the heap of stones, a symbolic memorial site, before returning with the riders to Tawang.

The rally saw the participation of 23 riders, including personnel from the Indian Army and the ITBP, officers of the district administration, led by ADC Rinchin Leta, and officials from the district police, led by SP Dr DW Thongon. (DIPRO)