DIBRUGARH, 23 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik commended the Socio Educational Welfare Association (SEWA) here in Assam for its multi-dimensional work, from promoting gender equality, sustainable livelihoods, mental wellbeing and disaster resilience to pioneering organic tea cultivation, clean cook-stove adoption, and elderly care programmes.

Participating in the silver jubilee celebration of the SEWA here on Thursday, the governor said that the SEWA’s family counselling centre has supported over 2,300 families, and its WASH interventions have transformed sanitation and hygiene in tea garden communities.

Encouraging the SEWA to look ahead with renewed vision, the governor urged the organization to expand its efforts in climate action, sustainable farming, and mental health awareness. He emphasized the importance of engaging youths and volunteers, fostering leadership, and strengthening institutional sustainability to ensure the SEWA’s continued impact.

“As SEWA steps into the future, it must continue to walk with the same humility, courage, and compassion that defined its past. The challenges may change, but the mission remains to empower the voiceless, uplift the marginalized, and build a society rooted in equality, dignity, and hope,” Parnaik said.

The governor paid respect to late Shanti Gogoi, the founder of the SEWA, and lauded her vision, compassion, and lifelong dedication to social reform and women’s empowerment. He also commended Nandita Hazarika, a seasoned civil servant, for her dynamic leadership, and retired air marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi for his continued guidance in strengthening the SEWA’s credibility and reach.

Parnaik conferred the ‘best community action awards’ to Anastacia Toppo of Kellyden Tea Estate, Hemma Reddy of Kellyden Tea Estate, Nepolian Meli of Majuli, Paulus Basumatary of Udalguri, and Anita Kumari of Margherita Tea Estate.

The governor also launched the ‘SeshYatra’ van and service on the occasion. He also released the silver jubilee souvenir of the SEWA, and witnessed the colourful cultural presentation, including jhumur dance, organized to commemorate the special occasion.

Established in 2000, the SEWA has devoted 25 years to uplifting the underprivileged through compassion, education, skill-building, and empowerment across Assam and the Northeastern region. (Raj Bhavan)