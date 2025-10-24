2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet held

WAKRO, 23 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said that Arunachal’s development must always remain aligned with nature.

“We must progress, and at the same time we must conserve and protect the environment,” Mein said while attending the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary here in Lohit district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein said,

“Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events such as the Namdapha Butterfly Meet and Ziro Butterfly Meet have inspired awareness and conservation efforts across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here in Wakro, especially among the youths, who are emerging as true custodians of biodiversity.”

Underscoring Aruna-chal’s incredible natural wealth, Mein said that 582 butterfly species have been recorded in the state so far, with many new species being discovered regularly, reaffirming the state’s exceptional biodiversity.

He commended the efforts of the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group,Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, experts, and volunteers working to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’rich biodiversity. Mein also commended their endeavours to celebrate the region’s butterfly diversity and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable livelihood avenue.

Highlighting the state government’s focus on sustainable tourism, the DCM announced plans to develop a nature trail in Kamlang, along with an angling spot nearby with the aim of promoting responsible tourism and empowering local communities. He observed that such initiatives would foster a balance between progress and preservation.

He further shared his long-term vision for the creation of a ‘butterfly park’ in a feasible and remote location of Arunachal, and a dedicated space for research, conservation and ecotourism, designed with ecological sensitivity in mind.

Besides conservation, Mein emphasized the need to focus on the holistic growth of tourism in Arunachal. He said, “The upcoming Sunrise Festival in Anjaw, the Walong Day, commemorating the 1962 War, and the Namsai to Namti cycle expedition reflect our shared heritage and community spirit.”

He added that, with the Frontier Highway progressing up to Vijaynagar, the region is poised for new avenues in ecotourism and connectivity-driven development, opening opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and regional growth.

“Together, let us nurture Arunachal’s diversity, where culture, community, and conservation coexist in harmony,” he added. (DCM’s PR Cell)