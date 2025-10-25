NEW DELHI, 24 Oct: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja discussed the implementation of the restructured PM SVANidhi scheme during a meeting here on Friday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the restructured PM SVANidhi scheme and exploring ways to enhance its outreach and benefits to street vendors in Arunachal.

The PM SVANidhi scheme, launched by the prime minister in 2020, aims to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors, enabling them to resume their livelihoods affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the extension of the scheme till March 2030, the government aims to benefit over 1.15 crore street vendors, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries.

During the meeting, both ministers deliberated on strategies to streamline the implementation of the PMSVANidhi scheme, emphasizing the importance of digital transactions, financial inclusion, and capacity building of street vendors. They also discussed the role of state governments in facilitating the socioeconomic upliftment of beneficiaries and their families.

Further, the ministry has set a target of 6,300 beneficiaries to be served.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering street vendors and promoting urban livelihoods. With the renewed focus on the PM SVANidhi scheme, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, along with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of street vendors in the state.

The meeting was attended also by Urban Local Bodies Director Hano Takka, stated an official release.