RONO HILLS, 24 Oct: The 4th University Football Championship of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded here on Friday.

For six days, the university’s football grounds here in Doimukh came alive with cheers, colourful performances and camaraderie among young athletes aiming for glory.

With 30 boys’ teams and 11 girls’ teams hitting the field, the excitement was palpable. The opening ceremony brought together not only the players, but dignitaries like Home Minister Mama Natung, who called on the youths to set examples in discipline and leadership.

Local MLA Nabam Vivek praised the university for offering students “a platform that goes far beyond textbooks.”

The matches themselves delivered all the thrill and drama football fans could ask for. In the men’s final, Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum clinched a hard-fought victory, while the education department showed their resilience as the defending champions. In the women’s final, the BPEd team’s grit earned them the championship spot, with the physical education department admirably trying to defend their title.

The closing ceremony was attended by All Nyishi Youth Association president Jamru Ruja, who spoke about how sports shape character and bring communities together. “You’re not just building teams but learning values that will guide you through life,” he said.

Student activist Mato Bui reminded everyone that these moments of teamwork and friendly rivalry are what make university life truly unforgettable.

Banna said that every participant contributed to the tournament’s success, reminding all that every effort, big or small, made a difference.

He ended with a call to “carry the unity, discipline and memories of the championship into future challenges,” and signed off with a wish that such collective spirit would continue to shine in the university and beyond.