Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO), in collaboration with the All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association and the All Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association, staged a protest march here on Friday, demanding dismantling of illegally constructed mosques in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The march began from Akashdeep and culminated at the tennis court near IG Park. It was followed by a sit-in protest.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak said, “Today’s rally was for the welfare of all the people of the state. It is a straight message against all who are violating the norms of 1873, coming to the state without inner line permits.

“Our demand is regarding the construction of illegal mosques and madrassas by manipulating the local people. The government should dismantle the illegal mosques,” Liyak said.

He added that if there was a single mosque, it would become easier to count the number of illegal migrants without ILPs.

“Only government-registered mosques should be there,not exceeding two in number,” Liyak said, and expressed hope that the government would listen to the demand.

The organizations have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government, saying that they would resort to democratic movement if their demands are not met.

The organizations are also demanding immediate ban on all weekly markets in the ICR and its neighbouring areas, such as Hollongi and Doimukh, alleging that illegal migrants come to such markets without valid documents.

Liyak urged all associations and unions to support the APIYO’s initiative, adding that it will continue its protest till its demands are met.

The APIYO had on 6 October submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, the chief minister, and the district administration, outlining its demands.