Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Nirjuli police have issued a lookout notice against former Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom in connection with Nirjuli Police Station Case No 92/2025, U/S 108/271/272/3(5) of the BNS, 2023, dated 25-10-2025.

Potom is reportedly at large after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the suicide of 19-year-old youth Gomchu Yekar. Potom, currently posted as special secretary (PWD) under the Delhi government, remains untraceable. A manhunt is underway.

The police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the sensational twin suicide case – the other one being that of alleged accused, RWD executive engineer Likwang Lowang, who died by suicide hours after reports of Yekar’s death broke – involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion and corruption against Potom and Lowang.

ICR Deputy Inspector General of Police Tumme Amo confirmed on Friday that the SIT is being headed by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Nirjuli PS OC Inspector Talom Moya Nekam, Nirjuli PS SI Gopal Tok (investigating officer), Head Constable Dakter Lomb, and others.

“Effort is on to trace the whereabouts of Talo Potom, who is still at large,” Amo said.

Amo further informed that Dirchi and his team are coordinating with the Tirap SP as the second accused, Lowang’s name was mentioned in the suicide notes, which also stated that he was HIV positive.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report of late Lowang,” he said, adding that “the police will verify whether Potom is infected or not.”

SDPO Dirchi informed soon after the formation of the SIT that the team carried out multiple raids in Itanagar, including at Potom’s residence, on Friday. Investigators found that Potom had inserted one of his SIM cards into a brand new mobile phone and left it in his bedroom, while the second SIM card was found in the caretaker’s possession.

The formation of the SIT comes amid mounting public pressure for a fair and independent probe following the deaths of 19-year-old Yekar and Lowang within hours of each other. The deceased youth’s family has accused Potom and Lowang of prolonged sexual exploitation and coercion, citing multiple handwritten suicide notes as evidence.

The police have already booked the case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 271 and 272/3(5) (negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infection) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

The deceased youth’s family members earlier alleged that postmortem had been done without following the due procedures or obtaining the parents’ consent. They claimed that it had been done in the presence of only one constable.

After being pressurized, the postmortem was reconducted on Saturday, in the presence of a magistrate, police and the victim’s family members.