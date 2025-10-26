TAWANG, 25 Oct: Forty NCC cadets (19 senior division boys and 21 senior wing girls) from various districts of Arunachal and Assam are participating a 10-day ‘Border outreach programme-cum-vibrant village tour’, being organized by the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Tawang, under the Tezpur group headquarters, with support from the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps.

The event, which began on 22 October, will conclude on 31 October.

The initiative aims to instil a spirit of nationalism, adventure, and awareness among NCC cadets about life in India’s border regions.

The flag-of ceremony here was attended by 190 Mountain Division Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh and Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo, along with other senior officials from the civil administration.

The tour offers the cadets an immersive experience that combines patriotic exposure, cultural awareness, and adventure activities amidst the scenic, high-altitude landscapes of Tawang.

As part of the programme, the cadets will visit key heritage and cultural landmarks, such as the Tawang monastery, Buddha Park, Tawang War Memorial, and the Major Bob Kathing Museum. They will also witness a light and sound show depicting the valour of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China War,and attend the international Tawang marathon, celebrating endurance and unity at 10,000 feet above sea level.

During their forward area visits, the cadets will interact with Indian Army soldiers who guard the nation’s frontiers in some of the most challenging and inhospitable terrains. The journey will also take them to some of the region’s most breathtaking destinations, including Mago-Chuna, Damteng, Chumi Gyatse (the Holy Waterfalls), Bumla Pass, Taksang, Nuranang Falls, and the picturesque Shungetsar Lake.

This initiative not only aims to foster patriotism, discipline, and awareness of India’s border security challenges, but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange and youth empowerment.

Through this enriching experience, the cadets will learn about the courage, camaraderie, and sacrifices of the Indian Army, while developing a renewed sense of pride and respect for the brave soldiers who protect the nation. (DIPRO)