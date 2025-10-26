ANINI, 25 Oct: A joint civil-military trek to the Idu Mishmi sacred site of Athupopu concluded with a flag-in ceremony here in Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The trek had been flagged off on 12 October with the aim of promoting civil-military cooperation and honouring the cultural legacy of Athupopu.

Civilian participants and Army personnel of the Spear Corps jointly traversed scenic high-altitude terrain, including mountains and lakes, and offered prayers at Athupopu.

The trek strengthened mutual trust, community connect and cooperation in the border district.

The district administration commended the successful conduct of the trek, saying that such initiatives not only preserve local traditions but also foster confidence-building between the local population and Army. (DIPRO)