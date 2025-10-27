LAZU, 26 Oct: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles, under its Operation Sadbhavana, distributed sewing machines to the women of the Ollo tribe here in Tirap district on Saturday.

The initiative aims to encourage skill development among women by providing them with tools for sustainable livelihood generation. The availability of sewing machines will enable Ollo women to earn a regular income through tailoring and cottage industries, thereby uplifting their families and contributing to the local economy.

By engaging with local communities through meaningful outreach, the Assam Rifles continues to strengthen trust and promote lasting harmony. (DIPRO)