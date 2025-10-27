ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Indian Army organised a run in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on Sunday to celebrate the grit, valour and unwavering spirit of the infantry, a defence spokesperson said.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of both serving personnel and local residents of Mechukha valley, reflecting the unity, discipline and strong soldier-civilian bond, he said.

Ahead of the Infantry Day on 27 October, the run was held in the 2.4 km and 4 km categories and began with an energizing warm-up session, followed by spirited participation across both routes, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

Winners and special achievers, including the youngest and oldest runners, were felicitated during the prize distribution ceremony.

The Infantry Day commemorates the historic landing of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in Srinagar on 27 October, 1947 during the Indo-Pak War, a decisive operation that safeguarded the sovereignty of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Mechukha event carried forward this legacy by bringing together soldiers and civilians in a shared celebration of fitness, camaraderie and national pride, he said.

The ‘Day Run’ reinforced the ideals of fitness, teamwork and unity of purpose, echoing the enduring spirit of the infantry and its deep connection with the people, the spokesperson added. (PTI)