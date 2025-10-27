ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Gajraj Corps General Officer Commanding, Lt General Gambhir Singh, on Sunday flagged off the Saddle Borne Warriors motorcycle expedition from Missamari in Assam to celebrate courage, discipline and patriotism and inspire the youths with renewed sense of duty and national pride, an official said.

Over 55 riders, including serving soldiers, veterans and women motorcyclists, will traverse more than 900 kilometres over seven days through the rugged and pristine terrain of the eastern Himalayas, the official said.

Starting from the Missamari cantonment, the rally will traverse a scenic and historic route through Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang, and Jung, before returning to Missamari.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the rally aims to commemorate the reinvigoration of the historic Chhetri Memorial at Tulung La in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, which stands as a tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of four gallant soldiers of the 5 Assam Rifles who laid down their lives in 1975.

The expedition is a powerful expression of the Indian armed forces’ indomitable spirit of courage, endurance, and unity, reflecting the unbroken bond between serving personnel and veterans, the official said.

At every halt, the participants will pay homage at war memorials, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen heroes.

He said the riders will symbolize the spirit of adventure, patriotism, and resilience that defines the men and women of the Indian Army while riding through the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal.

The initiative by Gajraj Corps not only honours the legacy of bravery but also reinforces the spirit of camaraderie and motivation among troops and ex-servicemen alike, Lt Col Rawat added. (PTI)