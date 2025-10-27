Monday Musing

[ M Doley ]

Arunachal Pradesh is a sports-loving state, where games and sports are deeply ingrained in the local culture.

Indigenous games like Dapo Nyernam, Dejuk Jumnam (long jump), Sosing Bonam (high jump), Bobo Bonam, Epuk Apnam (archery), etc, were once integral part of daily life among the people from different communities. These sports are still organized with great enthusiasm and spirit during cultural festivals. Notably, the Indian Army had in March this year organized an event during the Unying Aran festival in Pasighat, East Siang district, to promote traditional indigenous games and sports.

It is not just that the people of the state are sports enthusiasts. In recent times, many young athletes from the state have excelled in sports, showcasing their skills and talents at national and international stages, and earning recognition and bringing glory to the state. Notably, contact sports, like Wushu, Taekwondo, Karate, and adventure sports are some of the disciplines where the state performs well. The state also has huge potential in team sports, such as football, volleyball, and athletics.

Unfortunately, athletics, which is often regarded as the mother of all sports, is one of the least played sports in Arunachal. The authorities should give special focus to it.

Apart from adequate funding, producing champions requires rigorous training, patience, sustained efforts, and above all, a well-planned strategy. Many individuals involved with the state’s sports activities allege that planning often gets stuck in meetings, or at the discussion tables. Ideas and proposals are rarely implemented practically. The ‘Target Olympic Podium’ initiative, for instance, is still in its nascent stage of implementation with little to no visible progress. Who is to blame?

Another vital area that needs attention is talent identification and grooming. We have seen many athletes perform well at the junior level but struggle to repeat their performance at the senior level. In past State Games, it was also observed that many athletes lacked basic techniques in javelin and shot put throwing, or threw them casually, without seriousness. The sports authorities should look into these matters and set minimum qualification criteria. Otherwise, the very purpose of organizing the event will be defeated, or it will become just another annual event.

In modern sports, traditional methods and approaches will not help get the desired results. Focus should be given on innovative approaches and integrating sports science in training to enhance athletes’ performance.

Unlike the olden days, sports today are played in a competitive manner and for recognition, national glory, and undoubtedly, financial security. Today, sports have evolved into a booming industry, providing limitless opportunities for athletes and stakeholders. A champion can earn lakhs or even crores of rupees as prize money from a single event, apart from individual fame and glory. It can also be a viable option to reduce unemployment among the youths.

Hence, it is high time the sports authorities, mentors and officials of state-level organizations regrouped and made concerted efforts to achieve sporting excellence. By providing athletes with necessary infrastructure, training facilities and holistic support, the state can surely reach greater heights in sports.