DAPORIJO, 26 Oct: The two-day seminar on ‘Traditional System of Tagin: Change and Continuity’, organised by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), in collaboration with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC), concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki applauded the programme, and said that the presentations made by scholars during the seminar would be published for future reference.

“The Tagins have achieved a lot in different fields, in spite of their late start in comparison to other communities,” he said.

VKIC chairman Dr Joram Begi, TCS president Larji Rigia, its secretary-general Tutar Dulom, and scholars of different fields attended the programme.

Certificates and mementoes were given to all the presenters. (DIPRO)