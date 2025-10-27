SEIJOSA, 26 Oct: The Seijosa police, in close coordination with the Charduar police in Sonitpur district of Assam, under the guidance of Seijosa SDPO Sashi Dore, conducted a targeted operation and arrested an alleged drug peddler from Konamukh Kekakuli Nepaligaon in Assam on Sunday.

The arrestee has been identified as Nazirul Islam (32), a resident of Konamukh Kekakuli Nepaligaon, Assam.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, was the outcome of an ongoing investigation into illicit trafficking of narcotic substances within the Seijosa area.

The investigating team is examining the supply chain and accomplice(s) of the arrested individual.

The arrested peddler was the main accused in two cases registered at the Seijosa police station. With this arrest, two important cases pending at the Seijosa police station will come to their logical conclusion, police sources said.