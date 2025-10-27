ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik reminded war veterans that, even after hanging up their uniforms, they remain invaluable assets of the nation.

Attending the ex-servicemen regimental reunion of the 2nd Regiment of the Rajputana Rifles at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the governor urged ex-servicemen to continue contributing to the progress of the country and their local communities by sharing their experiences, discipline, and leadership.

Parnaik also felicitated veer naris and outstanding ex-servicemen for their sacrifices and contributions.

He encouraged the veterans to ensure that all their fellow ex-servicemen and families avail of the benefits of various welfare schemes and programmes launched by the central and state governments.

The governor emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in taking care of veer naris and their children, ensuring that they receive due respect, support, and opportunities to lead a dignified life.

During the interaction, the governor listened to the concerns and suggestions raised by the ex-servicemen. He exhorted the ex-servicemen to “strive forward with renewed camaraderie and a reaffirmation of the spirit of brotherhood that continues in service, in sacrifice, and in nation-building.”

The ex-servicemen regimental reunion brought together large numbers of veterans and veer naris from across the country to celebrate their shared legacy of courage, discipline, and service to the nation. (Raj Bhavan)