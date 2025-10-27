ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Sunday observed the sixth death anniversary of veteran journalist Taro Chatung at the press club here, paying rich tributes to the pioneer of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The media fraternity fondly remembered Chatung for his unwavering dedication, fearless reporting, and trailblazing contribution to the growth of journalism in the state. Often hailed as the founding father of electronic media in Arunachal, Chatung was a state gold medal awardee whose legacy continues to inspire generations of journalists.

Born on 1 March, 1963, Chatung passed away on 26 October, 2019 due to cancer at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Speaking on the occasion, APC Vice President Bengia Ajum recalled Chatung’s remarkable contribution to the state’s media landscape, and urged young journalists to emulate his passion and commitment.

“As journalists, we should uphold his legacy by pursuing problems, not people, by focusing on issues, not agendas,” Ajum said, adding that Chatung’s life remains a guiding light for the press fraternity.

Taro Bina, wife of the late journalist, also spoke about her husband’s devotion to journalism.

“Chatung was ambitious and deeply committed to his work. Journalism is not an easy profession; it comes with challenges that today’s generation must understand,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to the media community for their continued support, she added, “I feel privileged that the press fraternity has always stood by me during difficult times. It shows how much they truly respected Chatung and his work.”

Among others, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha and APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly recalled Chatung’s humility, wit, and uncompromising integrity.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to Chatung’s portrait, followed by a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.