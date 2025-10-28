The NSCN (IM)’s latest assertion that the Naga national flag and constitution are non-negotiable underscores the longstanding impasse in the peace process. The organisation has made it clear that any agreement signed by the central government with other Naga factions will not be recognised.

The statement came as NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah visited his native village in Ukhrul, Manipur, after more than five decades. Too frail to speak, his message was read out by veteran leader VS Atem, who reaffirmed the outfit’s unwavering commitment to its political principles.

The Indo-Naga ceasefire and political peace process, initiated on 1 August, 1997, had achieved several milestones under the leadership of the late Isak Chishi Swu and Muivah himself. The ongoing dialogue, he reiterated, rests on three foundational principles: that discussions must be unconditional, held at the highest level, and conducted in a third country.

The peace process that began in 1997 led to over 70 rounds of negotiations and culminated in the signing of the framework agreement in 2015. Yet, despite this landmark accord, the central government’s refusal to accept the NSCN (IM)’s demand for a separate flag and constitution has kept the final settlement elusive.

In 2017, the Centre held parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), a coalition of seven Naga organisations, which resulted in the signing of the agreed position the same year. While the WC NNPGs have shown willingness to accept a pragmatic solution, the NSCN (IM) remains steadfast in its stand that no agreement will be acceptable without a distinct flag and constitution.

More than two decades after the ceasefire with the Indian government, the Naga peace process remains at a critical juncture. The onus is on the central government to take this forward.